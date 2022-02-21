 
Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?

Prince Andrew is seemingly not happy over his settlement with his accuser Virginia Roberts as he reportedly apologised to his mother the Queen as well as his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Duke of York is facing backlash over the scandal that damaged the monarchy on wider scale.

"Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight," The Sun on Sunday, citing a royal insider, reported.

"He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark."

"He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it's a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologised to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her. He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy."

"He is just so grateful for her support and it's certainly true that the Queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favourite son," it added.

There a re also speculations that Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages, could make his own Megxit-style move to USA and model himself on Prince Harry. He may even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat.

