Monday Feb 21 2022
Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Royal experts have issued a warning to Duchess Camilla regarding the possibility of a ‘highly volatile situation’ that may emerge if she is not crowned alongside Prince Charles.

According to a claim by Professor Vernon Bogdanor, at King’s College London, “One difficulty I think is that, at the coronation, the wife of the King is crowned with the King. That is not statutory.”

She also told Express UK, “There was a case when it wasn’t as long ago as 1821 when George IV, in order to separate from his wife, Queen Caroline, sort of locked the door of Westminster Abbey so she couldn’t get in.”

“It is not required, but it has been the custom. If Camilla is not crowned Queen with the King, it may look to some as if she is not quite up to the first class.”

“Therefore, I think this is a difficulty. I think the Church’s rules on divorce are much more liberal now and she would be crowned Queen [with Charles]. My own personal view is she should be, but it depends on public opinion really.”

