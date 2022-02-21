 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok
Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok 

Lindsay Lohan took fans back to her big-screen debut as she lip-synced an iconic line from The Parent Trap in a TikTok video.

The 35-year-old actor posted a major throwback on her TikTok account on Saturday and filmed herself recreating a classic line from her movie which premiered back in 1998.

“Yes, you want to know the difference between us?” Lohan mouthed along to her character Hallie, followed by mocking her twin Annie’s response, “I have class and you don’t.”

Since its release, the fans cannot stop gushing as the clip has garnered more than 1.3 million likes. ”You heard it here first,” she wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, the film follows twins Hallie Parker and Annie James who were separated at birth and reunited for the first time at the same summer camp. After bonding over the summer, Hallie and Annie switch places in hopes to bring their family back together.

Lohan previously thanked Nancy Meyers for "the opportunity of a lifetime" when the director, 72, celebrated the movie's 23rd anniversary on Instagram last year.

On the work front, Lohan can next be seen alongside Chord Overstreet in the Netflix romantic comedy Falling for Christmas, which premieres later this year.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations
Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’

Camilla ‘in the line of fire’ over Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not first class?’
Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?

Prince Andrew has regrets over settlement with his accuser?
Drake's son Adonis paints the canvas after acing French speaking skills: see pic

Drake's son Adonis paints the canvas after acing French speaking skills: see pic
Official makes bombshell revelation in Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Official makes bombshell revelation in Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Mandy Moore says ‘being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension’ on son Gus’ 1st birthday

Mandy Moore says ‘being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension’ on son Gus’ 1st birthday

Prince Harry watches from the side as Queen battles Covid-19

Prince Harry watches from the side as Queen battles Covid-19

Adele seen without diamond ring in latest outing with beau Rich Paul

Adele seen without diamond ring in latest outing with beau Rich Paul
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee sparks major fears: ‘Can she handle it?’

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee sparks major fears: ‘Can she handle it?’
Alexandra Daddario’s house targeted by a man with loaded weapon: reports

Alexandra Daddario’s house targeted by a man with loaded weapon: reports
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans slam Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ for ‘trying to be woke’

‘Lord of the Rings’ fans slam Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ for ‘trying to be woke’
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

Latest

view all