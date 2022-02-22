Alec Baldwin did not pull the trigger on 'Rust' set, claims attorney

FileFootage

Alec Baldwin may be innocent in the 'Rust' shooting case after all!



Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies claims that Baldwin might not have pulled the trigger that shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Mexico sets of film Rust.

The prosecutor told Vanity Fair that she launhed an informal investigation after Baldwin's tearful ABC interview to find out if he actually pulled the trigger.

“You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it,” Carmack-Altwies said. “So you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock, and then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet.”



“I didn’t know too much about guns, certainly not about 1850s-era revolvers. So when I first heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’ ” she told Vanity Fair.



In his interview, Baldwin asserted that he did not kill Hutchins.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” said the star.



The news comes after Halyna Hutchins’ family sued Baldwin for her death on Tuesday.

