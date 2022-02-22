 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom sends her special message

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has addressed a message to her right after his eviction from Celebrity Big Brother, reported The Daily Mail.

Talking to the show host Julie Chen Moonves after getting out of the Big Brother house, the former Los Angeles Lakers star was asked if he would like to send a message to Kardashian if she was watching the show.

Odom replied, “I miss you and I hope to get to see you soon.”

The comment comes just about a week after Odom shared his wish to reconnect and reconcile with his former wife, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2016.

Talking to his Celebrity Big Brother costars earlier, Odom shared that he was going to ‘try his damndest’ to reach out to Kardashian once he gets out of the house.

“I've never thought about getting married again. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now,” he had also said. 

