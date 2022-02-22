 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Madonna leaves fans spellbound with her youthful looking snaps

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Singing sensation raised the temperature on the internet after she dropped her stunning clicks on social media.

The 63-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram and shared heavily filtered images of herself, leaving fans in shock at her youthful appearance.

Sharing the pictures, the Vogue singer wrote, "Tryin to Make a Movie……………. It’s Really Hard! Wouldn’t Have it Any Other Way!"

In one of the photos, Madonna clutches a glass of drink while staring straight down the lens. 

Meanwhile, fans showered their love for the star and complimented her ageless beauty in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "She looks 16."

Another wrote, "Goddess."

On the work front, Madonna is currently in the process of working on a biopic of her life and recently revealed she was holding auditions for the project.

'Auditions for my film are a Surreal experience,' she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to her hit song Burning Up


