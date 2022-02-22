 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy was reportedly completed on Tuesday, February 22, after the Empire star was found dead on Friday, according to People.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has said that while the autopsy has been completed, the cause and manner of Pearlman’s death can’t be revealed due to the case being deferred, delaying further investigation.

Pearlman, who had roles in General Hospital, American Housewife and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, reported The Associated Press.

Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighbourhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LA County coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman, according to the news station.

