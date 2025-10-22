Yungblud shares bizarre story linking him to Rod Stewart

Yungblud exposes hilarious childhood lie about Rod Stewart

Yungblud recalled how he used to believe in childhood that Rod Stewart was his relative.

In a recent chat on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, the 28-year-old singer looked back at a lie his grandmother told him that Stewart was his grandfather and believed it for almost a decade during his childhood.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said, "So basically, my mum never had a dad. My nan was always a very imaginative lady, and my nan would lie to me. She’d put me in a foot bath and lie to me and say that Rod Stewart was my grandfather for, like, my formative years."

The Idols singer went on to say, "So up to about 9 years old, I thought Rod Stewart was my grandad. Until I was in Asda, right? I was doing the weekly shop with my nan, and I remember by the checkout I picked up a Rod Stewart CD."

"[I was] like proper quivering lip, like, ‘Nan, when’s granddad coming home?’ And everyone at the checkout started laughing, started laughing at us, knowing that they caught my grandmother in a blatant lie! And that was the day I found out Rod Stewart was not in fact my grandfather," he recalled.

The musician then jabbed about no DNA proofs for Stewart being his grandad but the Maggie May icon has approved the relationship virtually. "He says, ‘Alright my wee grandson!’ And I was like, ‘Rod Stewart, man. He’s got the bants!’"

"I'll take that," he jested.