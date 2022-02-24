Prince Harry's wife Meghan prefers to hug people: Here's why

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who left the royal family with her hubby and moved to the US to live a financially independent life in 2020, is more tactile than other royals and often hugs people instead of shaking heads.



Some body language experts have shared their thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's this gesture that somehow defies the tradition of the royal family.



Judi James, in talks with a media outlet, shed light on the former Suits star's this addiction, saying: “A hug is the most intimate and emotional form of greeting ritual, with the body closeness and the multi-sensual opportunity to see, hear, feel and smell someone at the same time making it a way of creating a memorable imprint on other people."

The expert added: “For Meghan to be using this as her signature form of greeting suggests a desire to break through the traditional royal barriers of low-tactile, formal behaviour and to be seen as more spontaneously affectionate, warm and caring."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been struggling to crave their own niche in the US entertainment industry since they signed multi-million-dollar deals after stepping down as the senior working members of the royal family in 2020.