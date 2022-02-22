 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry sparks fury amid Queen's health worries

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Prince Harry sparks fury amid Queens health worries

Royal fans and experts have expressed their anger over the claim that Prince Harry is 'in the immediate line of succession'.

Debate on Prince Harry's future royal has engaged many royal fans and experts who are questioning the Duke of Sussex's chance of becoming king in the future.

Speaking to LBC, Royal commentator Angela Levin said: "What annoyed me incredibly is he said he was in the immediate line of succession."

"Does he really think he's got a chance to be king when he's behaved like this?

"The Queen's got to stand up to it.

"I think she's got to stop him being the Counsellor of State and that means when she can't manage or unwell, they become stand-ins.

"They go to meetings and they sign documents."

The royal expert's comments come after the first hearing in the Duke of Sussex case took place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, which Harry did not attend.

The Queen's 37-year-old grandson, who is suing over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK , is facing backlash over his move.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish halts her performance in NYC to check crowd's safety

Billie Eilish halts her performance in NYC to check crowd's safety
Kylie Jenner honours baby daddy Travis Scott with son Wolf’s middle name

Kylie Jenner honours baby daddy Travis Scott with son Wolf’s middle name

Watch: Megan Fox has an epic reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife'

Watch: Megan Fox has an epic reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife'

Kate Middleton flies to Denmark in rare solo overseas trip: See here

Kate Middleton flies to Denmark in rare solo overseas trip: See here
John Mayer’s bandmates test COVID positive hours before NYC show

John Mayer’s bandmates test COVID positive hours before NYC show
Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts

Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts
Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'
Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release

Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release
Prince Harry's wife Meghan prefers to hug people: Here's why

Prince Harry's wife Meghan prefers to hug people: Here's why
Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car

Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car
Prince Andrew 'reinventing' himself for royal return

Prince Andrew 'reinventing' himself for royal return
Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride

Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride

Latest

view all