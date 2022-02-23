Meghan Markle's Armani dress from Oprah interview goes on display at Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle's Armani dress from her Oprah interview is going on display at Fashion Museum Bath.

The dress has been chosen as 2021 Dress Of The Year.

A representative said, “There are moments in history that are all about the dress and Meghan’s Oprah interview was just such an occasion.”

A statement issued by the Fashion Museum said, "It’s well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, colour or motif. It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions."

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”