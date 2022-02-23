 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Elton John saved by emergency landing after private jet suffers hydraulic failure

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Elton John life saved by pilots after private jet suffers hydraulic failure
Elton John life saved by pilots after private jet suffers hydraulic failure

Sir Elton John found himself in a horrific private-jet drama.

The 74-year-old was travelling to New York Monday when pilots figured the jet suffered a hydraulic failure and opted for an emergency landing after fighting twice against high winds. 

The songster, travelling from Hampshire, was 10,000ft over Ireland when the incident happened. Elton John has a musical gig in New York. 

One source said: "The jet was being buffeted and couldn't land. It was horrible to see."

After the landing, the singer took commercial plane to United Stated to fulfil his work commitments.

Plumber Philip Thomson told The Sun: 'The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed.

'The plane was being buffeted and couldn't make it. The aircraft's nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air.

'A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst.'

More From Entertainment:

Wendy Williams show CANCELLED after her prolonged illness

Wendy Williams show CANCELLED after her prolonged illness
Kim Kardashian still feels 'angel' father around her on his birthday anniversary

Kim Kardashian still feels 'angel' father around her on his birthday anniversary
Paul Weller's stylist daughter not interested in dressing Meghan Markle

Paul Weller's stylist daughter not interested in dressing Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle tried to overshadow Kate Middleton's Denmark visit with dinner photos?

Meghan Markle tried to overshadow Kate Middleton's Denmark visit with dinner photos?
Vikings: Lagertha actress says she stands by Ukraine

Vikings: Lagertha actress says she stands by Ukraine

Video: Kate Middleton takes the slide rather than stairs during first royal engagement in Denmark

Video: Kate Middleton takes the slide rather than stairs during first royal engagement in Denmark

Denmark visit: Kate Middleton wears the blazer she sported at England v Germany Euro 2020 game

Denmark visit: Kate Middleton wears the blazer she sported at England v Germany Euro 2020 game
Meghan Markle's Armani dress from Oprah interview goes on display at Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle's Armani dress from Oprah interview goes on display at Fashion Museum
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'our way or the highway' attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'our way or the highway' attitude
Prince Andrew makes UK 'a laughing stock' around the world, claims TV presenter

Prince Andrew makes UK 'a laughing stock' around the world, claims TV presenter
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew may keep Duke titles even amid criticism

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew may keep Duke titles even amid criticism
Prince Harry sparks fury amid Queen's health worries

Prince Harry sparks fury amid Queen's health worries

Latest

view all