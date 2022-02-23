 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Kate Middleton opens up about having another baby with Prince William

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has opened up about having another baby with husband Prince William.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The Duchess, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, opened up about having more children during her visit to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kate Middleton kicked off a rare solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday.

While discussing working with young children, Kate said, "It makes me very broody."

She said, "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying 'let's have another one'."

Kate last visited Denmark in 2011, with her husband Prince William, son of heir to the British throne Prince Charles.

