 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton slide video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Kate Middleton slide video goes viral

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off a rare solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Kate Middleton, 40 was to promote her work with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and learn about Denmark´s approach.

Dressed in a bright red blazer and black wide-leg trousers, the mother-of-three made her first stop on Tuesday at Copenhagen University, where she toured its Infant Mental Health Programme.

She then met with health care personnel and families at The Children´s Museum, before heading to the Lego Foundation´s "PlayLab", where she took a slide rather than the stairs.

Kate also posted the video of her slide on the official Twitter handle.

Sharing the video, Kate said, “Playful learning inside the PlayLab.”

The slide video of the future queen has gone viral on social media platforms.

More From Entertainment:

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '
Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert

Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert
Cillian Murphy first look in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' revealed

Cillian Murphy first look in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' revealed
Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’

Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’
Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer

Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer
Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert

Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert
Prince William carries out royal duties at Windsor Castle as Queen continues to recover from Covid

Prince William carries out royal duties at Windsor Castle as Queen continues to recover from Covid
BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'

BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner
Kanye West love call working on 'confused' Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is 'rebound'

Kanye West love call working on 'confused' Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is 'rebound'

Grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Latest

view all