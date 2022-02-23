Kate Middleton slide video goes viral

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off a rare solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday and shared a glimpse of it on social media.



Kate Middleton, 40 was to promote her work with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and learn about Denmark´s approach.

Dressed in a bright red blazer and black wide-leg trousers, the mother-of-three made her first stop on Tuesday at Copenhagen University, where she toured its Infant Mental Health Programme.

She then met with health care personnel and families at The Children´s Museum, before heading to the Lego Foundation´s "PlayLab", where she took a slide rather than the stairs.

Kate also posted the video of her slide on the official Twitter handle.

Sharing the video, Kate said, “Playful learning inside the PlayLab.”

The slide video of the future queen has gone viral on social media platforms.