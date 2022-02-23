 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Singer Megan Thee Stallion has accused her Houston record label of pulling an ‘unlawful’ stunt to ‘chain’ her to a contract that she finds ‘unconscionable’.

The lawsuit alleges that 1501 Entertainment is attempting to categorize her 45-minute Something For Thee Hotties as less than an album so that it does not count against her contract quota.

According to an extract of the court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, “1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of [Megan], at great expense and not in good faith.”

This comes shortly after the record label took to Instagram to bash the singer’s legal beef and failed to mention any recent developments in the case, in favour of warping Megan’s standing. 

