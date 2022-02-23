 
entertainment
Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'

Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'

Actor Lindsay Lohan recently set the internet on fire following her decision to recreate one of the most candid lines from his child actor days in The Parent Trap.

The moment was catalogued to TikTok and features a short video where Lohan can be seen reiterating the iconic line, "You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don't."

Within a day of its release, the video managed to amass over 10 million views, as well as two million likes.

Check it out below:

For anyone unversed with the American classic, Lohan filmed the Disney film back in 1961, when she was but 10 years old and back in 2004 the actor even referenced how ‘chill’ the entire process of filming was for her since it also included a family vacation.

In that interview with Rolling Stone, she explained how "I left school for eight months. When I came back, my friends were like, 'Where'd you go?' I said, 'My family and I went on a long vacation'."

"Then the movie came out, and they were like, 'Um, Lindsay? That's you in "Parent Trap.'" And I said, 'Oh, yeah. I also did this movie while we were gone.'"


