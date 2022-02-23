 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
‘Glee’ star Becca Tobin welcomes her first baby via surrogacy

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Glees Becca Tobin welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogacy after suffering two miscarriages
Glee's Becca Tobin welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogacy after suffering two miscarriages

Actress Becca Tobin, who starred in the hit musical Glee, welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogacy after suffering two miscarriages earlier, reported People.

The actress, who has struggled to conceive for five years, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the delightful news with her fans and followers.

“Welcome to the world, Ford,” Tobin captioned her post which featured her husband Zach Martin with their son in a baby carrier.


“Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love,” she further wrote

Tobin’s news was received with much love from her fans and Glee costars with Lea Michele commenting, “Love you, Ford!” and Kevin McHale writing, “Love you all soooo much, congratulations.”

Tobin tied the knot with Martin in 2016, and earlier dated Matt Bendik who was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel room in 2014.

