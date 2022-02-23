Prince Philip prepared Prince William to be the King

Prince William, who carried out royal duties at Windsor Castle on behalf of the ailing Queen, appeared to be a real king of the British throne in his military uniform while handing out awards to a number of citizens being recognized for their achievements and service.

Prince Philip, who died in April last year at the age of 99, played a major role in preparing his grandson Prince William to be the monarch one day.



The Queen's late husband Philip was crucial in helping coach William as a future King, Robert Lacey, author of the bestselling biography Battle of Brothers previously told the PEOPLE.

Prince Philip, who was the glue behind the royal family for more than seven-decades, reportedly passed on elements of the serious and the fun to his grandson Prince William.



"It was Philip's idea to set up the lunches between William and his grandmother. When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn't feel that the constitutional side of the Queen's job was something he wanted to interfere in," claimed the author in a piece of writing.

Prince Harry, who also learnt a lot from his grandfather, is ready to make some concessions for a visit to the UK as he 'wants to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.