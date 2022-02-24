 
Prince Harry begins new legal battle, launches High Court libel action against ANL

Prince Harry has launched a High Court libel action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), according to reports.

A spokesperson for the duke was reported to have said: "I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited."

The Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle previously brought a successful privacy claim against ANL over articles that reproduced parts of a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Royal journalist Cameron Walker tweeted on Wednesday: "Prince Harry has launched a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. It is not known which specific title or article the claim relates to."

Royal expert Omid Scobie also tweeted: "A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry has filed a legal complaint against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online."

