Thursday Feb 24 2022
Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew addresses wife’s tragic passing on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew addresses wife’s tragic passing on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins breaks his silence over the tragic passing of his wife on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.

The 63-year-old grieving husband sat for an interview, months after his wife’s passing and told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

In that interview, Matthew could be heard saying, "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is absurd to me."

“He also referenced the need for gun safety on set and explained how. “Gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practised and there's multiple responsible parties."

He even addressed the feelings he has towards Baldwin and added, "Watching him I just felt so angry."

Near the end of his interview, Matthew also showcased his anguish over Baldwin’s interviews regarding his wife and explained, "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

