Thursday Feb 24 2022
Britney Spears says former manager tried to kill her: 'Made me feel special'

Britney Spears is opening up about her partnership with Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment in a scathing new social media post.

Speaking about the group head Lou Taylor and her former manager Robin Greenhill, the 40-year-old pop star confessed she was trapped into believing them before they allegedly tried to 'kill' her a week later.

“A week before they sent me away to that f**king place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices … the swanky suited up b***hes … SO NICE with their ‘We are here to make you feel SPECIAL’ !!!! “

She continued:“I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!!”

After noting that actress Kate Beckinsale’s photo was also on the wall, Britney wrote: “They ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b***hes killed me a week later !!!!"

The post added: “My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!!

“I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!!

“Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!!" concluded the star.

