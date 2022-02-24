 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'barely saw' girlfriend Kate Middleton in front of 'secret crush'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

FileFootage

Prince William completely ignored then girlfriend Kate Middleton during his 21st birthday bash.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals Prince William way busy paying attention to crush and alleged ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig, who he met in Kenya.

 Katie in her 2010 book narrated: writes: "When William attended Kate's belated 21st birthday in June 2003 at her family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, the glance she threw him across the room when he walked into the 1920s-themed party was beyond platonic."

The author added: "Then at William's party at Windsor Castle later that month, it seemed as though Kate was barely registering on William's radar."

A disppointed Kate kept her tabs on Jecca throughout the night.

"Kate didn't know whether they had been romantically involved or not, but she noted that Jecca had been seated at the head table next to William, whereas Kate had to raise her glass to toast the prince from afar."

Jecca later  attended Kate and William's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears launches fresh attack on Jamie Lynn: ‘You were too much’

Britney Spears launches fresh attack on Jamie Lynn: ‘You were too much’
‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19
Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason

Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason
Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!

Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!
Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’

Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’
Pete Davidson plays hard to get on Instagram, deletes account after Kanye West diss

Pete Davidson plays hard to get on Instagram, deletes account after Kanye West diss
Britney Spears says former manager tried to kill her: 'Made me feel special'

Britney Spears says former manager tried to kill her: 'Made me feel special'
Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew addresses wife’s tragic passing on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew addresses wife’s tragic passing on ‘Rust’
Kim Kardashian thinks it's 'too late' for Kanye West to ask for patch-up

Kim Kardashian thinks it's 'too late' for Kanye West to ask for patch-up
Kanye West a ‘no-show at 2022 Miami ‘Donda 2’ afterparty: Insider

Kanye West a ‘no-show at 2022 Miami ‘Donda 2’ afterparty: Insider
Wendy Williams ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd ‘handed time slot'

Wendy Williams ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd ‘handed time slot'
Priyanka Chopra asks Rosie O’Donnell to 'Google' her name: 'Dont' call me someone's wife'

Priyanka Chopra asks Rosie O’Donnell to 'Google' her name: 'Dont' call me someone's wife'

Latest

view all