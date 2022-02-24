Prince William 'barely saw' girlfriend Kate Middleton in front of 'secret crush'

FileFootage

Prince William completely ignored then girlfriend Kate Middleton during his 21st birthday bash.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals Prince William way busy paying attention to crush and alleged ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig, who he met in Kenya.

Katie in her 2010 book narrated: writes: "When William attended Kate's belated 21st birthday in June 2003 at her family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, the glance she threw him across the room when he walked into the 1920s-themed party was beyond platonic."



The author added: "Then at William's party at Windsor Castle later that month, it seemed as though Kate was barely registering on William's radar."



A disppointed Kate kept her tabs on Jecca throughout the night.

"Kate didn't know whether they had been romantically involved or not, but she noted that Jecca had been seated at the head table next to William, whereas Kate had to raise her glass to toast the prince from afar."

Jecca later attended Kate and William's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.