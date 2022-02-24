Prince Charles ditched royal rule to compare Putin with Hitler

Russian has waged war against Ukraine in order to protect safeguard her political interests. Putin's latest action has not only earned him sanctions from EU and UK, but has also reminded public of a rare comment Prince Charles made about the Russian President.

In 2014, Putin received enormous backlash after he first made attempts to conquer Ukraine during annexation of Crimea.



Prince of Wales, who given his royal status, is not allowed to comment on political matters, ditched the rule to compare Putin with Adolf Hitler.

Speaking to a World War 2 veteran,Marienne Ferguson, Charles noted how Hitler's actions can now be compared with Vladimir Putin.

"During a royal tour of Canada Charles spoke to a women who fled the Nazis and lost members of her family during the Holocaust," reports express.co.uk.



"Charles and Camilla were paying tribute to World War 2 veterans and their families during a tour of the Museum of Immigration in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"Marienne Ferguson explained to Charles that she fled to Canada with her family shortly before the Nazis annexed the Free City of Gdansk in 1939.

"After meeting the Prince of Wales, Ms Ferguson claimed: “The Prince said, ‘And now Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler.’

“I must say that I agree with him and am sure a lot of people do," she added.

“But I was very surprised that he made the comment as I know [Royal Family members] aren’t meant to say these things. I told the Prince that while my family and I were lucky to get a permit to travel, many members of my relatives had permits but were unable to get out before the war broke out on September 1," concluded Ferguson.