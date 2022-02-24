Queen shows encouraging sign of recovery

Queen Elizabeth II showed an encouraging sign of her recovery as she held a telephone audience with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old monarch's dedication to duty is also laid bare in the fact that palace aides confirmed she is taking on paperwork and other light duties - despite having Covid.

Last night, it was claimed that the Queen was already "getting over" her very mild bout of Covid.

The world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and carrying on with light engagements, which suggests she's not seriously unwell.

Queen and Johnson reportedly held crucial talks amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. Britain also announced a second package of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow launched attack on Ukraine.