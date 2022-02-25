 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award for their philanthropic work

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award for their philanthropic work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making an appearance at this years' National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards.

The 26 February show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson while the likes of Kerry Washington, rapper LL COOL J and actress Zendaya will also be among performers and presenters.

The NAACP, a civil rights organization, has announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be receiving the prestigious President's Award, which recognises the couple’s philanthropic and advocacy work.

Previous recipients include Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Rihanna and Jay-Z.

On Sat, the couple will also launch the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award to recognise those “creating transformational change—at the intersection of social justice and tech—to advance civil and human rights”.

"It is a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago," said Prince Harry and Meghan in a statement. 

