 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian watches sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week show

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kim Kardashian watches sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week show
Kim Kardashian watches sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week show

MILAN: Italian fashion label Prada offered sheer vest-like dresses and embellished coats for women's wardrobes next winter at its Milan Fashion show on Thursday, presenting a collection its designers described as looking at "the history of women".

With a front row that included reality television star Kim Kardashian watching her sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk, the runway presentation came on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is hosting mainly in-person shows - rather than digital presentations - this season.

Kim Kardashian watches sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week show

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said they had continued a theme of stripping back looks from previous collections for the autumn/winter 2022 line, called "An Ideology of Prada".

These included white vest tops worn with two-tone skirts and sheer see-through dresses. Tailored blazers had large shoulders while coats bore rounded necklines. Some coats had chains across the neck or feathers on the sleeves.

"This collection is about the history of women, the history of people, not the history of fashion," Miuccia Prada said in shownotes.

Models also wore matching jackets and skirts in dark grey and black, elongated and belted bomber jackets decorated with sparkling florals and printed jumpers paired with polo necks.

"Valuing history includes us valuing Prada's history - I think of revolutionary moments in Prada's history, and we echo them here," Simons said.

"There are never direct recreations, but there is a reflection of something you know, a language of Prada. And those moments have helped define our idea of beauty today, which we are now redefining."

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani returned to the catwalk to present his latest Emporio Armani line, after cancelling his menswear and couture shows in January due to a surge of COVID-19 infections in Europe. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Latest updates on Queen Elizabeth’s health after Covid diagnosis

Latest updates on Queen Elizabeth’s health after Covid diagnosis
Kanye West has message for Pete Davidson mom after SNL star quits Instagram

Kanye West has message for Pete Davidson mom after SNL star quits Instagram
Kim Kardashian 'distressed' by Kanye West antics, files for instant divorce

Kim Kardashian 'distressed' by Kanye West antics, files for instant divorce
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they stand with Ukraine against Russian invasion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they stand with Ukraine against Russian invasion

Buckingham Palace issues statement on royal family's spring visits

Buckingham Palace issues statement on royal family's spring visits

Meghan Markle's 'friend' mocks newspaper for praising Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle's 'friend' mocks newspaper for praising Kate Middleton

Angelina Jolie reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Angelina Jolie reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award for their philanthropic work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award for their philanthropic work
K-pop superstars BTS beat Taylor Swift, Adele on IFPI Global Artist Chart

K-pop superstars BTS beat Taylor Swift, Adele on IFPI Global Artist Chart
Kanye West finds new Kim Kardashian for romance

Kanye West finds new Kim Kardashian for romance
Kate Middleton and Prince William make big announcement ahead of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton and Prince William make big announcement ahead of Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Will Meghan Markle accept Piers Morgan's challenge?

Will Meghan Markle accept Piers Morgan's challenge?

Latest

view all