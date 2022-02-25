 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Cruel’ bid to strip Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unearthed

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

‘Cruel’ bid to strip Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unearthed
‘Cruel’ bid to strip Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unearthed

A cruel feat of engineering designed to strip Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of their royal titles after birth has just been unearthed.

This news has been brought forward by royal historian Marlene Koenig and according to Express UK, she revealed the details.

Her research reveals, “There was a discussion that the York princesses would lose their royal style and become styled as children of a Duke and that got vetoed.”

“I suspect because they were already born and it would have been seen as cruel,” she also went on to add.

Before concluding she added, “But it was already decided then that they were not going to be working royals and I think that was a big mistake.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

Quentin Tarantino in talks to direct episodes of 'Justified’ revival series

Quentin Tarantino in talks to direct episodes of 'Justified’ revival series
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement on Ukraine

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement on Ukraine
Harry Styles’ stalker hit by new charges for breaking into singer’s house

Harry Styles’ stalker hit by new charges for breaking into singer’s house
Billie Eilish recalls fan-girl moment with Daniel Craig: ‘Those eyes look crazy’

Billie Eilish recalls fan-girl moment with Daniel Craig: ‘Those eyes look crazy’
Prince William explains all the struggles of girl-dads: ‘Its my nightmare’

Prince William explains all the struggles of girl-dads: ‘Its my nightmare’
Snoop Dogg requests major development in assault case

Snoop Dogg requests major development in assault case
Prince Andrew used taxpayer money on Princess Eugenie vacation, wrote note to Queen

Prince Andrew used taxpayer money on Princess Eugenie vacation, wrote note to Queen
Robert Pattinson feels ‘terror’ over fan reactions to ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson feels ‘terror’ over fan reactions to ‘The Batman’
Meghan Markle stole Camilla's thunder after breaking royal promise

Meghan Markle stole Camilla's thunder after breaking royal promise

Latest

view all