Friday Feb 25 2022
‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Michael Madsen was reportedly arrested for allegedly trespassing on an unnamed property in Malibu
Actor Michael Madsen was reportedly arrested for allegedly trespassing on an unnamed property in Malibu on Wednesday, February 25.

According to The Daily Mail, Madsen was arrested after the property owner attempted a citizen’s arrest for trespassing before alerting the police. The 64-year-old actor was then seen being escorted by the police in handcuffs from his Malibu home.

The Reservoir Dogs star was then given a $500 citation for a misdemeanour and subsequently released on Thursday morning.

The arrest comes just a month after Madsen’s 26-year-old son Hudson killed himself with a gun on the island of Oahu.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'” Madsen had shared with The Los Angeles Times following the tragic incident.

“I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened,” he’d added.

Madsen was also arrested in 2019 following a drunken car crash and once for a DUI in 2012.

