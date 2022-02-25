 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: 'He brings me peace during all the chaos'

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Alexandra Daddario opened up about her relationship with fiancé Andrew Form and how they get through ‘tough times’ together.

Talking to E! News, the actor revealed that her fiancé, who co-produced the horror film A Quiet Place, has been supporting her during the tough times.

She said, "What's wonderful is that we can support each other through the tough times. The world's a little crazy right now, and we're looking forward to the future."

Sharing how the duo balances each other out, The Layover star added, "He brings me peace during all the chaos, and hopefully it's the other way around. That's what he said, so I'm trusting him on that!"

The couple got engaged in December 2021 after making their relationship official in May 2021 when Alexandra shared a photo of the two on her Instagram.

Revealing her wedding plans, Alexandra talked to PEOPLE and spilled that she’s “been saying all I want is to get married at the Elvis chapel in Las Vegas" but "it's hard to convince."

She also shared with the outlet how she feels about her engagement with Form.

She said, "It feels so exciting. But mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

“That's what it just feels. Feels like peace," the 35-year-old actor stated.

On the work front, Alexandra has been named Ambassador for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards along with actor Ross Butler.

