Friday Feb 25 2022
Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'

Kanye West's music career was widely encouraged by late Michael Jackson.

In an unearthed video, the 44-year-old is spotted talking about his first encounter with the late singer and how he was adviced to pursue music.

“I think Michael the one that put that battery in my back to do ‘808s’,” he explained. “I played [him] ‘Good Life’, and he was like: ‘Who is that singing right there? I like that voice.’ It was my voice. He gassed me up.”

“Next thing y’all know, y’all had me [sings]: ‘In the night, I hear them talk’ [laughs]. I was like ‘Michael Jackson told me I could sing, fuck all y’all.'”

Kanye later launched 808s & Heartbreak, an album inspired by Michael Jackson.


