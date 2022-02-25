 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Full House cast is scheduled to reunite at a convention in March, just two months after Bob Sagets death
 Full House cast is scheduled to reunite at a convention in March, just two months after Bob Saget's death

The cast of the hit sitcom Full House are scheduled to reunite at a nostalgic convention in March, just two months after Bob Saget, who played the show’s patriarch Danny Tanner, died in a hotel room, reported E! News.

The ‘90s Con is slated to take place in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11 to 13, and Full House stars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger have confirmed their attendance.

“We’re so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it’s like a family reunion,” Coulier said of the impending reunion.

He added, “This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We’ve been through everything together — births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We’re a real family on and off camera.”

Saget passed away in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9 at the age of 65, following which the cast released a joint statement.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” read the statement. 

More From Entertainment:

Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch

Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties
Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine
Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'

Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'
Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami

Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize next, suggest their cheerleaders

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize next, suggest their cheerleaders
Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'

Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'
Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: ‘He brings me peace during all the chaos’

Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: ‘He brings me peace during all the chaos’
‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu

Quentin Tarantino in talks to direct episodes of 'Justified’ revival series

Quentin Tarantino in talks to direct episodes of 'Justified’ revival series

Latest

view all