Friday Feb 25 2022
Friday Feb 25, 2022

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties

Jay-Z’s fortune is expected to increase by a whopping sum as he has won over $4.5 million in lawsuit with a perfume company over unpaid royalties.

Fragrance giant Parlux filed a case against the Empire State of Mind rapper in 2016 accusing him of breaching a 2012 contract.

The court pronounced the superstar not guilty of causing $67million damage to the company. 

A New York state appeals court, in fact, ordered the cologne brand to pay up for the past royalties, including the interest, for sales of the products.

“The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” wrote the judge.

“Parlux invested $29 million into that venture. It upheld its end of the bargain,” Parlux lawyer Anthony Viola remarked in clsing arguments.

“The defendants didn’t uphold their end of the bargain,” Viola added.

“If the defendants had fulfilled the contract, if they have upheld their end of the bargain, Parlux would have had a runaway success,” the attorney said. “We would have netter $67.6 million in net profits.”

