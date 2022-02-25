 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kate Middleton has often been seen frequenting Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school in Battersea and it seems that her visits have seen the Duchess of Cambridge make new friends.

Kate reportedly joined some fellow parents for some drinks at a local pub last week with "no fuss or fanfare".

"Kate was in last week with parents from her children's school," according to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail.

"There was no fuss or fanfare."

The pub was said to be an old favourite of Prince Harry’s before he met his now wife Meghan Markle.

"He [Prince Harry] apparently such a regular there that he even had his own 'royal' entrance at the back of the building," Hello! reported. 

