Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Saturday Feb 26 2022
Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are a threat to every democratic country in the world.

Reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she called on the world leaders to stop Putin's action.

"My heart is hurting for Ukraine and all those affected this unimaginable reality. Putin's actions are threat to every democratic country in the world and must be stopped," she wrote.

The model said, "I pay that the support other countries provide can give Ukrainians what they have voted for and deserve." 

