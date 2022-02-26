Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience

Walt Disney Co's newest theme park offering aims to make fans forget they are in Florida and instead feel like they are vacationing in luxury in a galaxy far, far away.



The two-night "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" experience, opening Tuesday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, puts guests into a story set on the Halcyon, a sleek space vessel said to be the place where Princess Leia and Han Solo took their honeymoon.

Disney's designers hope visitors embrace the chance to play a role in the fictional world created by George Lucas. Guests on the Halcyon can interact with space droids, or Han's hairy sidekick Chewbacca, and meet new characters.

Crew members will offer training in how to handle a lightsaber or battle incoming threats from the ship's bridge. "Star Wars" costumes are encouraged.

"We are trying to make it safe and fun to play Star Wars," said Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

The first-of-its-kind adventure is pricey, starting at $4,809 for two guests. That includes two days and two nights in one of 100 Starcruiser cabins, galactic-inspired food and drink, and a visit to Batuu, the "Star Wars" planet inside the Disney World theme park.

Designers said the Starcruiser experience takes elements from gaming, theater, storytelling and hospitality. Matt Martin, senior creative executive in the Lucasfilm Story Group, called it "immersive theater meets a cruise."