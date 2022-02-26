Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics

Shahid Kapoor is getting warm wishes from his wife Mira Rajput on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Mira,27, shared a series of previously unseen pictures of her husband Shahid to wish him on his birthday as he turned 41 on Friday.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote a romantic note for him on his special day.



"Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage." She concluded her note by saying "I love you," and also added the hashtags, "#mineforever #birthdaybumps."

The first entry in the album showed Shahid posing in a jacket on the beach during sunset, while another featured him in a tee while flashing a victory sign. Mira also shared a loved-up selfie with Shahid.

Meanwhile, fans of Shahid showered birthday wishes for him on Mira's post, and complimented the couple in the comment section.



One wrote, "Aww!!! The last picture. Was just waiting for it."

Ananya Panday also wished Shahid on Instagram Stories.

Mira and Shahid celebrated his birthday with an intimate gathering at what appears to be Ishaan Khatter's home. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter was also seen arriving at the house on a bike.

Meanwhile, Mira shared a selfie on Instagram Stories, revealing that Ishaan's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday was also present for the celebrations.