Saturday Feb 26 2022
Saturday Feb 26, 2022

How much Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will get with NAACP award?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California after stepping down as senior royal, will be honoured with prestigious NAACP President’s Award during the 53rd annual Image Awards on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duchess will reportedly get $100,000 stipend annually after they will accept the NAACP President’s Award.

According to a report by the Variety, the honoree will be awarded a $100,000 unrestricted stipend each year to advance new work.

Earlier, the NAACP Image Awards shared an adorable photo of the royal couple, saying “The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will honor humanitarians, global leaders, and co-founders of Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the prestigious President's Award. The President's Award is presented in recognition of distinguished public service.”

Harry and Meghan, while commenting on the award, said “It’s a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago.”

