‘New humiliation’ for Prince Andrew as his membership of royal golf club revoked

Prince Andrew’s membership of the royal golf club has been revoked, royal expert Richard Eden has claimed in his new column.

In his column, the Daily Mail editor claims, “THIS is one snub that will really hurt Prince Andrew: I can disclose that his honorary membership of the Royal Dornoch Golf Club has been revoked after his humiliation.”



Prince Andrew was one of only four honorary members of the club in Sutherland.

Eden further says that the club has declined to comment, but confirms in an update to its members that Andrew is ‘no longer’ an honorary member.

He shared the column on Twitter with caption: “New humiliation for #PrinceAndrew as his membership of #royal #golf club is revoked.”

Last month, the AFP had reported Prince Andrew has given up his honorary membership at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Queen Elizabeth II´s second son has effectively been stripped of his position in royal life after Buckingham Palace announced that he had given up his honorary military titles and charitable roles.