Britney Spears’ career plans unearthed: ‘Things are different now’

Lyricist and songwriter Britney Spears promises to surprise her fans with new music in the future following her conservatorship termination.

An insider close to the singer shared the singer’s promise and told HollywoodLife that Spears has “every intention” of creating new music.

The source began by referencing the singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

The source explained, “She’s had all these emotions boiling up inside for as long as she can remember and it’s very therapeutic and cathartic to get it all off her chest and release the pressure she’s been feeling.”

In light of everything that transpired, the source believes, “Britney hasn’t had a voice and she still has so much to say,”

That’s one of the main reasons she’s always had a love and passion for music because that’s another avenue which allows her to express herself.”

Before concluding the source also added, “Britney has every intention on making music and performing again. She always said that she would never work as long as her dad was in control of her conservatorship. But things are different now and she’s excited to get back to what she knows and loves best.”