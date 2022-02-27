 
Prince Harry wants to meet his ailing grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royals

Prince Harry wants to come back to see his family despite the royal rifts, a lawyer has claimed in the protection row.

Harry, 37, is suing the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers’ money on bodyguards. 

The Duke of Sussex, who left royal duty and privileges and moved to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020, feels 'unsafe' in the UK without police protection and wants to fund his bodyguards but the Home Office refused as police are not 'guns for hire'.

However, Meghan's hubby' move suggests as he is quite serious to visit the UK to see his royal family putting all the rifts aside.

During the first part of the hearing held last week, the court heard that Prince Harry considers that the UK 'is and always will be, his home'.

"It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," Shaheed Fatima QC told the court.

