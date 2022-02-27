 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary after Russia invaded Ukraine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary after Russia invaded Ukraine

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at Kensington Palace on Thursday, according to the British media on Saturday.

Mailplus reported that the duo "are certain to have discussed Russia's invasion" during the meeting which was scheduled before the war began.

It was also reported on Thursday that the Duke of Cambridge visited the headquarters of MI6.

The Duke's surprise visit came just hours before Russian forces began rolling tanks over the border into Ukraine after months of tensions.

In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks working with MI5, the Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and GCHQ to learn more about the UK's security

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Snoop Dogg reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

'Vikings' Lagertha actress condemns Putin's aggression against her country

'Vikings' Lagertha actress condemns Putin's aggression against her country

Amol Rajan not offered Piers Morgan role at ITV: report

Amol Rajan not offered Piers Morgan role at ITV: report
Queen Elizabeth postpones Diplomatic Reception at Windsor

Queen Elizabeth postpones Diplomatic Reception at Windsor
Prince Harry wants to meet his ailing grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royals

Prince Harry wants to meet his ailing grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royals
Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's accusations of 'misinformation' and 'emotional distress'

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's accusations of 'misinformation' and 'emotional distress'
'Prince Charles and William’s days are numbered'

'Prince Charles and William’s days are numbered'
Miley Cyrus pens down heartfelt note for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Miley Cyrus pens down heartfelt note for Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Machine Gun Kelly debuts new hair look: See pics

Machine Gun Kelly debuts new hair look: See pics
Queen Elizabeth still sounding 'little croaky' and 'full of cold'

Queen Elizabeth still sounding 'little croaky' and 'full of cold'
Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack

Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack
Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox

Latest

view all