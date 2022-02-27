Kanye West tells court Kim Kardashian cannot 'prove' he wrote Instagram diss posts

FileFootage

Kanye West is responding to Kim Kardashian's recent court filing, noting how the rapper causes her 'emotional distress.'



Kanye's laywers claims the 41-year-old estranged wife has to prove the posts were written by Kanye, if she wants her legal plea to be considered.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the Friday filing from the rapper’s attorney states. “The social media posts are not attached to the declaration. Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”



Kanye's demand comes after the rapper explicitly confessed that all his posts have been written by him, adding that "My account is not hacked” in a similar Instagram picture.

All of Kanye's posts, where he mocked Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, have now been taken off from the rapper's account.

Earlier in the week, Kim asked the court to expedite her divorce amid Kanye's mentally disturbing social media antics.

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

US Weekly notes that "the filing does not mean that the “Donda” rapper is denying he penned his Instagram posts. It’s just a legal step that was seemingly overlooked and needs to be handled."