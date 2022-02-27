 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West is Russia to Kim Kardashian's Ukraine, Pete Davidson is NATO: Bill Maher

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

FileFootage

Kanye West social media antic are being used to explain the Russia-Ukraine war by comedian Bill Maher.

Speaking during his Real Time With Bill Maher monologue, Billa declared how Kanye is acting like Russia to get back Kim Kardashian, who in this case is Ukraine.

“[There’s] a lot of heavy news, right? A lot of s—t we’ve got to talk about tonight and, you know, there’s war in Europe and we didn’t think this would happen. But [Vladimir] Putin, goddamn it, he did it. He invaded Ukraine,” Maher said Friday.

“Look, for those of you who only know me from the clips they show on TMZ, it’s like Russia is Kanye and the Ukraine is Kim Kardashian and NATO is Pete Davidson.”

Russia launched a full scale attack on Ukraine this week amid the country's plans to join NATO. 

“It just drives Russia crazy. Today, they demanded Billie Eilish‘s apology to Travis Scott,”he quipped.

Earlier this week, US Weekly reported how Kim and Pete are moving forward with their romance and are bonding over Kanye West's social media tantrums.

“Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” said a source.

 “They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple. The current circumstances make it awkward for them to shout their relationship from the rooftops … [but they are] overly public about how they’re progressing.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew 'not a bad person', is 'broken' after sex scandal, says friend

Prince Andrew 'not a bad person', is 'broken' after sex scandal, says friend
BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’

BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’
Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine

Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’
David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot

David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot
Kanye West tells court Kim Kardashian cannot 'prove' he wrote Instagram diss posts

Kanye West tells court Kim Kardashian cannot 'prove' he wrote Instagram diss posts
Meghan Markle knows she met Harry 'for a reason' as she accepts NAACP Award

Meghan Markle knows she met Harry 'for a reason' as she accepts NAACP Award
Sean Penn issues statement from Ukraine

Sean Penn issues statement from Ukraine

Snoop Dogg reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Snoop Dogg reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

'Vikings' Lagertha actress condemns Putin's aggression against her country

'Vikings' Lagertha actress condemns Putin's aggression against her country

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary after Russia invaded Ukraine

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary after Russia invaded Ukraine
Amol Rajan not offered Piers Morgan role at ITV: report

Amol Rajan not offered Piers Morgan role at ITV: report

Latest

view all