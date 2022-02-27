Kanye West is Russia to Kim Kardashian's Ukraine, Pete Davidson is NATO: Bill Maher

FileFootage

Kanye West social media antic are being used to explain the Russia-Ukraine war by comedian Bill Maher.



Speaking during his Real Time With Bill Maher monologue, Billa declared how Kanye is acting like Russia to get back Kim Kardashian, who in this case is Ukraine.

“[There’s] a lot of heavy news, right? A lot of s—t we’ve got to talk about tonight and, you know, there’s war in Europe and we didn’t think this would happen. But [Vladimir] Putin, goddamn it, he did it. He invaded Ukraine,” Maher said Friday.

“Look, for those of you who only know me from the clips they show on TMZ, it’s like Russia is Kanye and the Ukraine is Kim Kardashian and NATO is Pete Davidson.”



Russia launched a full scale attack on Ukraine this week amid the country's plans to join NATO.

“It just drives Russia crazy. Today, they demanded Billie Eilish‘s apology to Travis Scott,”he quipped.

