Sunday Feb 27 2022
BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook recently turned to social media with an angelic rendition and humming of one of his recent favourited songs.

The singer shared the video of him singing to Instagram Stories and managed to lull many of them to sleep.

Amid the pitter-patter of the street, Jungkook’s calming hums and vocal range left fans with heavy eyes and fluttering hearts.

The video itself is shot in low light, under a black-and-white filter and is 12 seconds long.

Despite the low visibility, passing cars provided short periods of illumination and fans could see the singer in a darker jacket, white basic T-shirt and a white facemask the singer kept adjusting against his chin.

