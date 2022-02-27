 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are extending their support to Ukranian nationals amid ongoing war.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Gosip Girl alum shared she is doubling every dollar donated to USA for UNHCR to help provide aid for people caught up in the conflict.

"@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate," Lively wrote in the caption.

She continued, "@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families." 

Ryan Reynolds similarly turned to his Twitter the same day, asking fans for donations.

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries."

"They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," he added with a link to the United Nations' refugee donation website.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris

Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners

2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners
Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK

Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK
‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion

‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion
Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium

Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium
Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian prenup is ‘not ratified’: report

Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian prenup is ‘not ratified’: report
Prince Andrew 'not a bad person', is 'broken' after sex scandal, says friend

Prince Andrew 'not a bad person', is 'broken' after sex scandal, says friend
BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’

BTS Jungkook’s angelic vocals leave fans swooning: ‘Lulling to sleep’
Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine

Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine
Kanye West is Russia to Kim Kardashian's Ukraine, Pete Davidson is NATO: Bill Maher

Kanye West is Russia to Kim Kardashian's Ukraine, Pete Davidson is NATO: Bill Maher
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’
David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot

David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot

Latest

view all