Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are extending their support to Ukranian nationals amid ongoing war.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Gosip Girl alum shared she is doubling every dollar donated to USA for UNHCR to help provide aid for people caught up in the conflict.

"@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate," Lively wrote in the caption.

She continued, "@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families."

Ryan Reynolds similarly turned to his Twitter the same day, asking fans for donations.

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries."



"They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," he added with a link to the United Nations' refugee donation website.

Take a look:



