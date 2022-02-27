Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK

 
Prince Harry is longing for his family in the US, claims body language expert.

Dr Lillian Glass spoke to Express.co.uk in a recent interview where analysed a series of the Duke's photos, noting that his smile does not look as genuine as it was in the UK.

Harry “doesn’t look as happy as he looked in the UK” she claims.

She claims this is because the Duke of Sussex does not give off a “genuine smile” in photographs.

"Ever since Harry has been in America, he doesn't look as happy as he looked in the UK as you don't see him with a genuine smile.”

In a photograph shown to the expert, the Duke of Sussex was spotted shaking hands with 'Cedric the Entertainer'

She said of the photo: “You don't see a genuine smile but rather a perfunctory smile as he awkwardly tries to meet US celebrities.

“Here in this photo with a celeb, you see him with a tight and awkward smile.”

As for the famous Prince Harry and Eugenie photo from Super Bowl,  Dr Glass claims: “In the earlier photos with Eugenie, you see him with a genuine smile and his distance is close to Eugenie.

“He seems genuinely happy. That is not the case here.

“While Eugenie seems confused Harry looks stiff and bored as he even moves his head away from Eugenie.

“Eugenie leans toward Harry, he leans away from her with his head.

“He seems to be distancing himself from her at that moment as he looks bored and glassy-eyed which may reflect his boredom.

“Even though they are both wearing masks you can tell a lot from the head positions, forehead, and eyes in the moments of this photo," she concludes.

