Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris

Kylie Jenner is looking around for real estate options as she steps out the first time after welcoming son, Wolf.

The 24-year-old was joined by mother Kris Jenner as they looked for posh localities in Los Angeles.

The makeup mogul kept her look casual for the trip, donning a-fitting black t-shirt, black leggings with grey sneakers and white socks. She tied her hair in a pony tail with a baseball cap.



Joining them was also Kylie's elder offspring, her four-year-old daughter Stormi.



The outing comes after Kylie welcomed son Wolf Webster in earlier this month.