Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeting Gen Z to 'outflank' royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be targeting Gen Z in a bid to be seen as the "real royals".

According to PR expert Eric Schiffer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wanting to target a younger demographic in order to “outflank” the royal family.

Schiffer told the Daily Star: "They (Harry and Meghan) are going to own the hearts and minds of Gen Z and millennials. They will be seen as the real royals, who care. They are trying to outflank the Royal Family.

"They are trying to do the work of what the Royal Family typically is about, which is about optimising society and helping to make society that much more uplifted in many ways. Whether that is emotional or culturally.

"They have zeroed in on the future of the monarchy, which is the youth of the world."