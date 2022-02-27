Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-10 battle

Prince Charles and Prince William have come under fire for not having stepped up during Queen Elizabeth’s battle with covid-19.

Royal author and biographer Clive Irving issued this accusation.

He admitted to Express UK, "If you look at the situation in terms of the monarchy being like a corporation or a brand or company, they're not handling the situation as the CEO of a corporation would.”

"This is the moment Charles should really step forward and say I'm going to help my mother in dealing with all of this."

He also said, "It's the combination of all these things happening at this very special time. It needs to be shut down in a way that nobody shutting it down."