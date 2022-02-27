Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert

Model and television star Kourtney Kardashian set major relationship goals as she walked holding hands with her fiancé Travis Barker backstage at Avril Lavigne Concert.

On Friday night, the couple, who got engaged in October, was spotted leaving the Roxy theatres in West Hollywood, after watching Avril Lavigne’s performance on stage.

The lovebirds pulled the rock style for the concert as the reality star was seen dressed in a black velvet dress and thigh-high leather boots.

The Blink-182 rocker, on the other hand, sported a white t-shirt, black jeans and black leather jacket covered in patches.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox were also clicked leaving the theatres. MGK also flaunted off his freshly dyed pink hair while the Forget Me Too singer was clad in a black and pink crop top with skinny jeans.